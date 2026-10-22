U.S. Leading Economic Index Unexpectedly Unchanged In September

(RTTNews) - The Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing its reading leading U.S. economic indicators unexpectedly came in flat in the month of September.

The report said the leading economic index was unchanged in September after edging down by 0.1 percent in August. Economists had expected the index to dip by 0.2 percent.

"Five out of ten components made positive contributions to the LEI in September, led by the interest rate spread and average weekly hours in manufacturing," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.

She added, "Nevertheless, these gains were offset by a large decline in consumer expectations and much smaller negative contributions from stock prices, new orders for capital goods and building permits."

The Conference Board noted the leading economic index grew by 0.6 percent between March and September, a reversal from its 1.1 slump over the previous six months.

The report also said the coincident economic index rose by 0.3 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August, while the lagging economic index climbed by 0.5 percent in September after rising by 0.2 percent in August.