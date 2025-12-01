Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3224
 USD
-0,0008
-0,06 %
01.12.2025 17:17:14

U.S. Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Edges Lower In November

(RTTNews) - The Institute for Supply Management released a report on Monday unexpectedly showing a modest decrease by its reading on U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of November.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI slipped to 48.2 in November from 48.7 in October, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 49.0.

The unexpected dip by the headline index partly reflected a decrease by the new orders index, which fell to 47.4 in November from 49.4 in October.

The employment index also slid to 44.0 in November from 46.0 in October, indicating employment contracted at a faster pace.

On the other hand, the report showed a turnaround by production, as the production index jumped to 51.4 in November from 48.2 in October.

The ISM said the prices index also crept up to 58.5 in November from 58.0 in October, suggesting a slightly faster pace of price growth.

On Wednesday, the ISM is scheduled to release a separate report on U.S. service sector activity in the month of November.

The services PMI is expected to edge down to 52.1 in November from 52.4 in October, but a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

18:02 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
17:08 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
16:24 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigte. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

