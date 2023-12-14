Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
14.12.2023 14:35:44
U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise 0.3% In November
(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.
The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in November after slipping by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent.
Economists had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent, matching the dip originally reported for the previous month.
Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales inched up by 0.2 percent in November after coming in unchanged in October. Ex-auto sales were expected to slip by 0.1 percent.
