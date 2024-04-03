Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
U.S. Services PMI Unexpectedly Edges Lower In March
(RTTNews) - Service sector growth in the U.S. unexpectedly slowed in the month of March, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report released on Wednesday.
The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 51.4 in March from 52.6 in February. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector, economists had expected the index to inch up to 52.7.
The unexpected decrease by the headline index partly reflected a slowdown in the pace of growth in new orders, with the new orders index falling to 54.4 in March from 56.1 in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen nach Fed-Schock tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Abschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.