Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3364
 USD
-0,0024
-0,18 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
07.07.2026 14:39:47

U.S. Trade Deficit Widens Substantially In May

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a substantial increase in the size of the U.S. trade deficit in the month of May.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $77.6 billion in May from a revised $54.6 billion in April.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to surge to $78.7 billion from the $55.9 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The sharply wider trade deficit came as the value of imports shot up by 3.3 percent to $395.3 billion, while the value of exports plunged by 3.2 percent to $317.7 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.07.26 KW 27: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX in Rot -- DAX tiefer -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Dienstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterscheidlicher Tendenz. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen