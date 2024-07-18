U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Climb More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by much more than expected in the week ended July 13th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 243,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.

Economists had expected initial jobless claims to edge up to 230,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 234,750, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised average of 233,750.