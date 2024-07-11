Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
11.07.2024 14:43:20
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Decrease Much More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended July 6th, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.
The report said initial jobless claims slid to 222,000, a decrease of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of 239,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 236,000 from the 238,000 originally reported for the previous week.
The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also dipped to 233,500, a decrease of 5,250 from the previous week's revised average of 238,750.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.