Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3501
 USD
-0,0017
-0,12 %
USD - GBP
24.12.2025 14:35:33

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended December 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 223,000.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also slipped to 216,750, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 217,500.

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
