U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 219,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits crept modestly higher in the week ended May 25th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 219,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 216,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 218,000 from the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged up to 222,500, an increase of 2,500 from the previous week's revised average of 220,000.