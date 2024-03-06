UK Construction Downturn Softens To Near Stabilization

(RTTNews) - The downturn in UK construction activity eased in February amid improved demand conditions, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The Construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 49.7 in February from 48.8 in January. The score was expected to increase to 49.0.

However, any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

February saw a near-stabilisation of business activity across all three main categories of construction, the survey said. The house building saw the biggest turnaround since January.

New orders grew for the first time in seven months in February, though marginally. The recovery in new business was attributed to a turnaround in tender opportunities and greater client confidence, especially in the housebuilding segment.

Despite positive trends for order books and sales pipelines, construction employment declined further, and the rate of job shedding marked the fastest since November 2020.

On the price front, input price inflation eased from January's eight-month high due to price discounts amid intense supplier competition.

British constructors expressed the strongest degree of business optimism for just over two years in February amid hopes of new project starts and positive signals for customer demand, partly linked to expected interest rate cuts.