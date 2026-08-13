UK GDP Growth Eases In Q2

(RTTNews) - The UK economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.

Real gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent from a quarter, following first quarter's 0.6 percent expansion. But the pace of growth matched expectations.

On the production side of GDP, services growth weakened to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent. Construction output climbed 0.3 percent.

At the same time, industrial production showed no growth after a 0.2 percent rise. Within production, there was an increase of 1.0 percent in manufacturing and a 0.2 percent gain in mining and quarrying.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 1.2 percent in the second quarter compared to economists' forecast of 1.1 percent expansion.

Further, data showed that GDP posted a monthly growth of 0.3 percent in June after showing no growth in May.

In a separate communiqué, the ONS said the visible trade deficit widened to GBP 23.01 billion in June from GBP 21.08 billion in May. The shortfall was seen at GBP 20.6 billion.

The services trade surplus dropped to GBP 17.5 billion from GBP 17.6 billion in May. As a result, total trade covering goods and services showed a shortfall of GBP 5.54 billion compared to a GBP 3.5 billion deficit in May.