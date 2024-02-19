19.02.2024 13:59:22

UK House Price Inflation Turns Positive Since August 2023: Rightmove

(RTTNews) - UK house prices increased in February after six months of annual price falls, the property website Rightmove said Monday.

House prices gained 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in February, in contrast to the 0.7 percent decrease in January. This is one of several signs of growing market momentum. Month-on-month, house prices gained 0.9 percent, following a 1.3 percent rise in the prior month.

Rightmove said agreed sales in the first six weeks of 2024 were 16 percent higher than over the same period last year, suggesting that many early-bird buyers feel that 2024 offers the right conditions to move.

Further, there was an increase in activity of both buyers and sellers on Rightmove with 7 percent more new listings coming to market compared to last year.

"It is still early days for 2024, with a Budget, General Election and no doubt more global events still to play out," said Rightmove's Director of Property Science Tim Bannister.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Asien schließen uneins
Während der heimische Markt um die Nulllinie pendelt, zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten indes im Verlauf uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen