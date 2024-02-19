UK House Price Inflation Turns Positive Since August 2023: Rightmove

(RTTNews) - UK house prices increased in February after six months of annual price falls, the property website Rightmove said Monday.

House prices gained 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in February, in contrast to the 0.7 percent decrease in January. This is one of several signs of growing market momentum. Month-on-month, house prices gained 0.9 percent, following a 1.3 percent rise in the prior month.

Rightmove said agreed sales in the first six weeks of 2024 were 16 percent higher than over the same period last year, suggesting that many early-bird buyers feel that 2024 offers the right conditions to move.

Further, there was an increase in activity of both buyers and sellers on Rightmove with 7 percent more new listings coming to market compared to last year.

"It is still early days for 2024, with a Budget, General Election and no doubt more global events still to play out," said Rightmove's Director of Property Science Tim Bannister.