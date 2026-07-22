UK Inflation Lowest Since March 2025

(RTTNews) - UK consumer price inflation slowed in June to the lowest since March last year, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 2.8 percent increase in May. Prices were expected to climb 2.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer price edged up 0.1 percent, as expected, compared to an increase of 0.2 percent in May.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco remained unchanged at 2.6 percent in June.

Goods prices increased 1.7 percent after rising 2.0 percent, while services inflation eased to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent.

In a separate communiqué, the ONS said output price inflation slowed to 3.5 percent in June from 3.7 percent in May. Similarly, input price inflation weakened to 7.3 percent from 9.3 percent in the previous month.