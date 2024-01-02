UK Manufacturing Downturn Intensifies In December

(RTTNews) - British manufacturing activity contracted at a faster pace in December as output fell sharply amid weaker demand conditions both domestically and internationally, survey results from S&P Global revealed Tuesday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 46.2 in December from a seven-month high of 47.2 in November.

The flash score was 46.4. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Manufacturing production declined for the tenth successive month in December, as consumer and intermediate goods sub-industries suffered downturns in December, more than offsetting expansion in investment goods.

New orders fell for the ninth straight month, linked to a weak economic backdrop. Foreign demand was also weak, especially in the US, mainland China, mainland Europe, and Canada.

In December, job losses were recorded for the fifteenth consecutive month due to redundancies, efficiency gains, hiring freezes, and cost control.

On the price front, input costs fell further amid lower costs for chemicals, food stuffs, metals, paper, plastics, and timber. Meanwhile, selling prices rose slightly for the second straight month.

Looking ahead, a slowing economy, client closures, and high interest rates dampened business optimism in December.