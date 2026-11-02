UK Manufacturing Growth Strongest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - The UK manufacturing activity expanded the most in five months in October as output and new orders gathered pace amid improving demand in both domestic and overseas markets, final purchasing managers' survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a five-month high of 52.8 in October from 51.9 in the previous month. The score was unchanged from the flash estimate.

Production increased for the seventh straight month, with the rate of growth hitting a 25-month high. Moreover, new work intakes grew at the fastest rate since July as export business increased for the tenth straight month. Domestic demand also remained strong.

However, continued upturn in manufacturing output and new orders had limited impact on the labor market. Staffing levels were unchanged, halting a six-month sequence of jobs growth.

There were rising supply chain and purchasing cost pressures. Average vendor lead times lengthened to one of the greatest extents in the past four years. Further, both stocks of inputs and finished goods decreased.

Input costs rose for the thirty-fourth month in a row. The rate of inflation was one of the sharpest in the past four years. Part of the increase in costs was passed on to clients in the form of higher selling prices. Output charges rose at the fastest rate in three months.

Finally, business optimism rose to an eight-month high in October. Nonetheless, several firms raised concerns about possible government policy changes and the high-cost environment.