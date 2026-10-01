UK Manufacturing Sector Upturn Continues

(RTTNews) - The UK manufacturing activity continued its upturn in September as production, new orders and employment increased from August, final purchasing managers' survey results from S&P Global showed Thursday.

The final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.9 in September from 51.7 in the previous month. The flash score was 52.0. The PMI signaled expansion in each of the past eleven months.

Manufacturing production showed a slight deceleration in growth, with the rate easing to the weakest in the current six-month sequence of expansion.

Nonetheless, companies scaled up output in response to rising order intakes, with growth in orders from both domestic and export markets.

Manufacturers forecast output to rise over the coming year but the degree of confidence was slightly below August's six-month high.

Manufacturing employment increased for the sixth straight month in September with the rate of job creation staying close to a two-year high posted in August. Outstanding business expanded for the second time in three months. Stocks of finished goods and purchases both declined in September, the survey showed.

Input price inflation accelerated for the first time in four months. In response, manufacturers raised their selling prices.