(RTTNews) - The UK private sector output growth eased in November amid a loss of momentum in the service economy, flash survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.

The composite output index declined to 52.3 in November from October's eight-month high of 52.9. The score was expected to fall to 51.9.

Nonetheless, the index remained above the neutral 50.0 value and pointed to a moderate pace of expansion.

Service providers signaled the weakest rise in business activity since the current period of growth began in July. At the same time, manufacturing output grew at an accelerated pace in November.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index posted 52.0, down from 52.8 in October. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 53.0.

The manufacturing PMI declined to 52.7 from 52.8 in the previous month. This was below forecast of 53.0. Nonetheless, the manufacturing output index rose to a 27-month high of 54.2.

"November sees sustained business growth, according to the preliminary flash PMI surveys, pointing to a robust 0.6% increase in GDP during the fourth quarter," S&P Global Market Intelligence Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said.

"The combination of resilient output growth and stubbornly elevated inflation meanwhile makes another rate hike by the Bank of England at its December meeting a near certainty, and raises the likelihood of another hike in February," added Williamson.

New business received by private sector companies rose only moderately. A weaker upturn in new work across the service economy offset a stronger expansion in the manufacturing sector.

Despite sustained upturns in output and incoming new work, firms were cautious about their staff hiring policies.

Regarding prices, the survey showed that input costs increased at the slowest pace for three months. Meanwhile, average prices charged by private sector companies increased at a historically strong pace in November.

Looking ahead, business activity expectations improved for the second month running and were the strongest since February.