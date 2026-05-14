Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8707
 GBP
-0,0001
-0,01 %
GBP - EUR
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
GBP/EUR
>
14.05.2026 08:43:34

UK Q1 GDP Growth Accelerates

(RTTNews) - The UK economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter, driven by contribution from all three sectors, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.

Gross domestic product increased 0.6 percent sequentially, following the fourth quarter's 0.2 percent expansion. The rate came in line with expectations.

The service sector led growth with an 0.8 percent expansion, while construction and industrial output grew 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

In March alone, GDP grew at a pace of 0.3 percent after rising 0.4 percent in February, while economists' had forecast a contraction of 0.1 percent.

In 2025 as a whole, GDP advanced 1.4 percent compared to 1.0 percent growth in 2024.

Another data from ONS showed that the visible trade deficit widened to GBP 27.2 billion in March from GBP 22.8 billion in February. Exports grew only 0.1 percent, while imports surged 8.1 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Freitag Verluste eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen