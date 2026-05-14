UK Q1 GDP Growth Accelerates

(RTTNews) - The UK economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter, driven by contribution from all three sectors, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.

Gross domestic product increased 0.6 percent sequentially, following the fourth quarter's 0.2 percent expansion. The rate came in line with expectations.

The service sector led growth with an 0.8 percent expansion, while construction and industrial output grew 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

In March alone, GDP grew at a pace of 0.3 percent after rising 0.4 percent in February, while economists' had forecast a contraction of 0.1 percent.

In 2025 as a whole, GDP advanced 1.4 percent compared to 1.0 percent growth in 2024.

Another data from ONS showed that the visible trade deficit widened to GBP 27.2 billion in March from GBP 22.8 billion in February. Exports grew only 0.1 percent, while imports surged 8.1 percent.