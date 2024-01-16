UK Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged in three months to November, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate came in at 4.2 percent in three months to November, the same rate as seen in three months to October.

Average earnings including bonuses increased 6.5 percent in three months to November, which was weaker than economists' forecast of 6.8 percent. Excluding bonuses, earnings grew 6.6 percent, matching expectations.

The number of vacancies declined 49,000 to 934,000 in October to December. Vacancies decreased for the 18th consecutive period.

Data showed that there were 69,000 working days lost in November because of labor disputes across the UK. However, this was the lowest number of working days lost since May 2022, the ONS said.