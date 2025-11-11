Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8802
 GBP
0,0028
0,32 %
GBP - EUR
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
11.11.2025 08:30:50

UK Unemployment Rate Rises

(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate increased in the third quarter, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The ILO jobless rate rose to 5.0 percent in the three months to September, which was above the economists' forecast of 4.9 percent. The unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in the three months to August.

Data showed that average earnings including bonuses grew 4.8 percent from the previous year, which was slower than the expected growth of 5.0 percent.

Excluding bonuses, average earnings climbed 4.6 percent, in line with expectations.

In October, payroll employees decreased 32,000 from the previous month to 30.3 million. The number of job vacancies rose 2,000 to 723,000 in August to October.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX am Dienstag in Grün -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag etwas fester. Der Der US-Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen