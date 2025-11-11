UK Unemployment Rate Rises

(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate increased in the third quarter, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The ILO jobless rate rose to 5.0 percent in the three months to September, which was above the economists' forecast of 4.9 percent. The unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in the three months to August.

Data showed that average earnings including bonuses grew 4.8 percent from the previous year, which was slower than the expected growth of 5.0 percent.

Excluding bonuses, average earnings climbed 4.6 percent, in line with expectations.

In October, payroll employees decreased 32,000 from the previous month to 30.3 million. The number of job vacancies rose 2,000 to 723,000 in August to October.