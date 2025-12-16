Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8786
 GBP
0,0000
0,00 %
GBP - EUR
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
GBP/EUR
>
16.12.2025 08:29:10

UK Unemployment Rate Rises

(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate rose slightly in the three months to October, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

The jobless rate climbed to 5.1 percent in the three months to October from 5.0 percent in the preceding period.

In the three months to October, average earnings excluding bonuses grew 4.6 percent from the prior year, which was slightly faster than the forecast of 4.5 percent.

Including bonuses, average earnings advanced 4.7 percent in the August to October, data showed.

In November, payroll employees decreased by 171,000 or 0.6 percent from the prior year. Compared to last month, employment grew 38,000 to 30.3 million.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wichtige US-Daten stehen an: ATX-Anleger wohl in Wartestellung -- DAX vor schwachem Start -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte zunächst schwächer starten. Auch am deutschen Markt zeichnen sich Startverluste ab. In Fernost dominieren die Bären das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen