Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Swings To Expansion

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Vietnam climbed to expansion in March, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.5.

That's up from 49.2 in February and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturing production increased for the first time in three months during March, and to the largest degree since August last year. According to respondents, the rise in output in part reflected improvements in the availability of goods, but also a renewed increase in new orders, which likewise expanded following a two-month sequence of decline.

Growth of new orders was recorded amid signs of improving customer demand but was only slight amid ongoing weakness in international demand.