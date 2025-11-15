NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
15.11.2025 09:45:00
1 Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy Right Now
Growth stocks have been helping lead the market higher this year, but not all are trading at near all-time highs. This is particularly true in the consumer space, where investors appear to be nervous about the state of the consumer and the economy.However, while some segments of the consumer appear to be under pressure, the long-term outlook remains solid. One stock in particular, which is down around 35%, has been performing well operationally and has a long runway of growth still in front of it.That's why I think now is a good time to buy Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!