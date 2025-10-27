AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
27.10.2025 14:19:00
1 Incredible Reason to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock in November
After a steep slide earlier this year, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have rebounded strongly in the second half. The stock had already been on the rise for months when it jumped sharply in October after news broke of the chipmaker's deal to supply ChatGPT maker OpenAI with 6 gigawatts worth of Instinct graphics processing units (GPUs) starting next year.With all those gains in the rear-view mirror, some investors might wonder if AMD stock is still a good investment. CEO Lisa Su might have answered that question on the company's Oct. 6 conference call to discuss the OpenAI deal."Artificial intelligence (AI) is the most transformative technology of the last 50 years, and we are in the very early stages of the largest deployment of compute capacity in history," Su said during that call.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!