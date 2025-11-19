Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
19.11.2025 15:12:29
1 Popular Quantum Computing Stock to Sell Before It Falls 20%, According to a Wall Street Analyst
When it comes to investing in quantum computing stocks, investors have taken a liking to pure plays such as IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), as opposed to more diversified, established artificial intelligence (AI) businesses like Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, or Nvidia.I believe one of the primary reasons for this is that investors are seeking new sources of growth and have become disillusioned with the usual suspects among big tech.One stock that's been a major beneficiary of the enthusiasm surrounding quantum AI is Rigetti Computing -- whose shares have risen by 1,800% over the last year. While momentum like that might imply Rigetti's rally is unstoppable, I'd encourage investors to think again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
