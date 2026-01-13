NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
13.01.2026 19:32:00
1 Reason Buying Micron Stock Now Could Pay Off
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have rocketed 247% over the last 12 months (as of Jan. 12). Given the quick rise, the stock may appear expensive at these levels, especially when you factor in the historical cyclicality in the memory chip market. But Micron is also potentially tapping into an unprecedented opportunity to supply vast amounts of memory capacity for artificial intelligence (AI).Image source: Micron Technology.Spending on AI infrastructure is projected to stretch into the trillions over the long term. As AI workloads shift from training to inferencing, where AI can make predictions from new data, this will require substantial growth in high-capacity, fast memory to handle a larger bandwidth of data processing. Micron expects inferencing to eventually comprise 80% of the AI market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
