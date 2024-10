1 Reason I Haven't Bought Plug Power and Probably Never Will

I think hydrogen has the potential to be a game-changing fuel source. It could help supply the global economy with the emissions-free fuel it needs to help reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The fuel represents a massive opportunity that could be worth trillions of dollars in the coming years. Given the immense potential of hydrogen, I've looked into various ways to invest in the emerging fuel source, including Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). However, I haven't invested in Plug Power and will probably never buy shares. Here's the main reason why.Plug Power has been around for a very long time. The company formed in 1997 and went public two years later. Despite being public for a quarter-century, Plug Power has never fully matured into a profitable and growing company. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool