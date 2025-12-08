Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
08.12.2025 18:15:00
1 Reason Now Is a Great Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock
When 2026 gets underway, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) will see the biggest change in its business in decades. That is when investing icon Warren Buffett hands the CEO reins to Greg Abel. Don't fret, however, because Abel is being given a huge parting gift. Here's one very large reason why now is a great time to buy Berkshire Hathaway stock.The media has made a very big deal over Buffett's decision to retire as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. That's not surprising, given his long history of success in running the company. However, it is important to note that he isn't stepping away and cutting all ties. He will remain the chairman of the board of directors. This is important.
