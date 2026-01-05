YETI Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XR / ISIN: US98585X1046
|
05.01.2026 11:15:00
1 Stock I'd Buy Before Yeti in 2026
Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI) barely beat the S&P 500 in 2025 with an 18% gain, but sluggish revenue growth makes a repeat performance less likely for the outdoor recreational product provider.A 35% decline over the past five years justifies caution by investors, but there is another outdoor stock that should do well in 2026.Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK), the parent company of Hoka and Ugg, looks due for a rebound after losing almost half of its value in 2025. Shares have more than doubled over the past five years, demonstrating what is possible once this stock gains momentum. These are some of the reasons that Hoka's parent company can stage a comeback in 2026 and be a better pick than Yeti Holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
