NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
15.11.2025 10:42:00
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Sometimes, the best thing an investor can do is not to fight trends, particularly the really obvious ones. A prime example is the competition between growth stocks and their value counterparts.For the six years spanning 2019 to 2024, the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG) trailed comparable value-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on just two occasions: 2019 and 2022. In 2019, value's "win" over growth, as measured by this ETF, was negligible. In 2022, all value did was perform less poorly amid bear market conditions.With just seven weeks left, 2025 will go down as another year in which growth trounced value. The Vanguard Growth ETF is beating S&P 500 value-tracking funds by a margin of nearly 2-to-1, meaning value stocks will need a late-year rally of miraculous proportions to close the gap. And with an eye toward 2026, there's still a lot to like with this growth ETF.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
