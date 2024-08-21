21.08.2024 15:59:00

1 Wall Street Analyst Just Called AMD Stock a Buy. Is It?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has yet to see the kind of soaring growth that chip stocks like Nvidia have, but that doesn't mean it hasn't taken part in the AI boom. Shares of the diversified chip specialist, which is best known for PC CPUs, are up 141% since the start of 2023.In recent weeks, a number of bullish news items have come out for AMD, including a strong second-quarter earnings report. Now, another Wall Street bull is lining up behind the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten