|
05.09.2024 17:50:06
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Boeing Stock Is Going to $119. Is It a Sell?
Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers shocked the market this week when he dropped his price target on Boeing (NYSE: BA) to $119 (down from $185) and cut his rating to underweight from equalweight. The new target represents a 26% discount to the current price.Should investors take Akers' update as valid and consider selling the stock? An analysis of Akers' report suggests his reasoning is sound, and there are serious questions about Boeing's free cash flow (FCF). The company ended the second quarter with $57.9 billion in consolidated debt and only $12.6 billion in cash and marketable securities. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones sackt am Nachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Freitagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Is Boeing lost in space? Stranded astronauts raise doubts on future with Nasa (Financial Times)
|
05.09.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.24
|Boeing-Aktie schwächer: Rückkehr von leerem Starliner-Raumschiff geplant (dpa-AFX)
|
04.09.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)