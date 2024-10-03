|
03.10.2024 17:02:00
1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Walt Disney Stock Is Going to $125. Is It a Buy Around $94?
As volatile as the entertainment industry it stands on top of, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been quite the up-and-down stock so far in 2024. It seems there are just as many passionate believers in The House of Mouse as detractors who feel it's not what it's cracked up to be.Analyst Philip Cusick of JPMorgan Chase tilts more toward the former category. He recently reiterated his bullish take on Disney's future. Is this view justified?Cusick has big expectations for Disney stock. His recommendation is overweight (read: buy) at a price target of $125 per share. If realized, that level would represent 33% growth from the most recent closing price of the stock.
