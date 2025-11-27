NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.11.2025 15:00:00

10 AI Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Wall Street loves to panic. Over the past 30 days, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have endured a brutal correction as investors suddenly remembered that valuations matter.But here's what the fearful crowd is missing: The infrastructure buildout powering AI is accelerating, not slowing. For long-term investors willing to buy when others are selling, this sell-off has created genuine bargains across the AI landscape.Here is a brief overview of 10 top AI stocks I'd buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten