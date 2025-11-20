BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
20.11.2025 12:45:00
19% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Hedge Fund Is Invested in This Top AI Stock
Every quarter, investors get a peek at what some of the world's top investors are holding in their portfolios. Billionaire Bill Ackman, who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, is on this list of closely watched professionals. His track record is strong, as he follows an investment philosophy that mimics the great Warren Buffett.As of Sept. 30, Ackman's hedge fund had nearly 19% of its $14.6 billion in assets under management in a single company, split between two classes of shares. This made it the third-largest holding. There's no doubt that this business is a top artificial intelligence (AI) stock.Continue reading to learn more about this company before assessing whether or not it's a smart buy for your own portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!