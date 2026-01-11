Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
11.01.2026 11:35:00
2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune
Artificial intelligence (AI) remains one of the best opportunities for investors in 2026. Key suppliers of hardware and data center infrastructure are seeing strong demand heading into the new year, which sets the stage for more gains for investors.Here are two stocks with significant long-term return potential that are worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!