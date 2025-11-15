NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
15.11.2025 15:35:00
2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Avoid Right Now
The biotech industry is notoriously volatile. Drugmakers often face significant challenges that send their stocks plummeting. Sometimes that creates an attractive entry point, provided we can reasonably expect the company in question to bounce back. But at other times it's not worth investing in a biotech stock that has lost significant market value, as the risks are still too high.That's the case with Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). These two biotechs have faced headwinds this year that have sent their share prices sinking, but investors should think twice before buying the dip.
