NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
21.02.2026 22:23:00
2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Investors can't seem to sell software stocks fast enough amid fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will ultimately disrupt and displace traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses.Many of the top software companies have enjoyed lofty valuations for years, justified by wide tech stock moats that meant juicy profit margins, limited competition, and sticky recurring revenue. But AI could vaporize some of those advantages. AI can already extract information from documents and write code, and could soon begin replacing humans in various office tasks.While AI is a genuine threat to some software companies, the relentless, widespread sell-off has mispriced some high-quality names. Here are two cheap tech stocks that investors should consider buying right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued
|
19.02.26
|Ausblick: NOW gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.26
|Politics is now driving the dollar (Financial Times)
|
11.02.26
|Disclosure rules for ‘buy now, pay later’ lenders diluted by UK regulator (Financial Times)
|
11.02.26