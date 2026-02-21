NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.02.2026 22:23:00

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Investors can't seem to sell software stocks fast enough amid fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will ultimately disrupt and displace traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses.Many of the top software companies have enjoyed lofty valuations for years, justified by wide tech stock moats that meant juicy profit margins, limited competition, and sticky recurring revenue. But AI could vaporize some of those advantages. AI can already extract information from documents and write code, and could soon begin replacing humans in various office tasks.While AI is a genuine threat to some software companies, the relentless, widespread sell-off has mispriced some high-quality names. Here are two cheap tech stocks that investors should consider buying right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten