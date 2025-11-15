NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.11.2025 11:41:00

2 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Income and Growth

There's a common mindset among dividend investors that you must choose either high-income, low-growth stocks or low-income, high-growth stocks.But why not choose both? Sure, it's going to be difficult. Stocks with higher growth tend to trade at higher valuations and thus lower dividend yields. But it's not impossible. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) are two notable exceptions.Both stocks offer higher dividend yields than you'll typically find on the market, while packing enough growth that investors should see some solid dividend increases and capital appreciation over the coming years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten