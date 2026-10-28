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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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28.10.2026 17:10:00
2 Fintech Stocks to Buy While Their Customer Numbers Keep Climbing
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) both disrupted older financial companies with their fintech platforms. SoFi, which initially offered only student loans, evolved into a "one-stop shop" for personal loans, auto loans, mortgages, credit cards, insurance plans, estate planning services, and stock and crypto trading tools. Robinhood challenged traditional brokerages with commission-free trading, and expanded its ecosystem to include cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, prediction market trading, and digital banking services.
Both companies are still gaining new customers in this challenging market, but their stocks have stumbled as rising Treasury yields have compressed their valuations. Over the past 12 months, SoFi's stock has declined 46%, while Robinhood's stock has dropped 38%. However, those pullbacks could be great buying opportunities for investors who can stomach a little volatility.
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