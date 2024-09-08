|
08.09.2024 11:02:00
2 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Before They Soar as Much as 141%, According to Select Wall Street Analysts
The Nasdaq Composite is a comprehensive tech-centric index that tracks the performance of more than 3,000 stocks listed on the exchange. In July, the index climbed to (another) all-time high, marking the 27th so far this year.After a run of that magnitude, the Nasdaq is taking a well-earned rest, down roughly 8% from its peak (as of this writing). This has some investors concerned the rally is on its last legs, but many on Wall Street believe it has room to run.UBS analyst Mark Haefele remains bullish. "All-time highs often generate investor concern that markets have peaked. Such worries are not supported by history," he wrote in a note to clients. XM Investment analyst Marios Hadjikyriacos agrees. "Stock markets are enjoying the best of all worlds, buoyed by a resilient U.S. economy and speculation that Fed rate cuts are just around the corner, helping to justify stretched valuations," he wrote.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|64,89
|-0,83%