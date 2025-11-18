NOW Aktie
2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now
The obesity drug market is creating trillion-dollar winners, but you don't have to pay premium prices for exposure. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) are both relatively inexpensive compared to their opportunities in obesity. One offers a high-yield blue chip that just spent $10 billion entering the space, while the other is a pure-play biotech with late-stage programs in both injectable and oral weight-loss drugs.Here's why these two healthcare stocks scan as no-brainer buys right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
