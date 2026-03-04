Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
04.03.2026 18:00:00
2 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune
Like the arrival of artificial intelligence, quantum computers promise to transform industries. Thanks to the properties of quantum mechanics, these devices can complete complex calculations in minutes that would take centuries with a classic supercomputer.The technology is still in its infancy, but growing rapidly. Forecasts estimate the market will expand from $4 billion in 2024 to $72 billion by 2035. This means investing in quantum computer stocks now, before the tech gains widespread adoption, could lead to spectacular gains for the long-term investor.Two promising pure-play quantum computer companies to consider are D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). The former is well below its 52-week high of $46.75, while the latter has plunged from a high of $84.64 reached last October. Here's why this pair of quantum computing companies could deliver excellent returns in the years to come.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|8,15
|5,43%