Quantum Aktie

Quantum ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

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12.11.2026 10:14:00

2 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Last week, the two quantum companies I'd most want to own for 20 years made opposite cases for how to win this sector of the economy. On Nov. 5, Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT) raised its 2026 revenue outlook and touted an accuracy record on its Helios computer. A day later, IBM (NYSE: IBM) switched on its most advanced quantum computer in Chicago, powered by its Nighthawk chip.

Here's quantum computing in brief. Regular computers use bits that are either 0 or 1. Quantum computers use qubits, which can hold a blend of both and link together, letting them tackle problems like simulating molecules that overwhelm ordinary chips. But qubits are fragile and error-prone, so the race is to bundle many of them into one reliable "logical qubit." The usual question is which quantum stock has the most upside. I think the better one is which side of the industry's biggest argument you want to own. My answer is both.

There's also a referee now. In September, the Department of Energy launched a competition (with funding still unapproved) that pays companies from a $100 million prize pool to demonstrate a quantum computer with at least 100 logical qubits, with a 2028 goal.

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Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 5,80 -6,08% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

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