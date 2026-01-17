Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
17.01.2026 10:10:00
2 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Make a Millionaire
Investors always are searching for the next big hit in the world of technology -- and this is a wise move, considering how such innovations have resulted in soaring earnings and stock prices. Great examples are iPhone giant Apple and artificial intelligence (AI) chip designer Nvidia. They've created game-changing products that individuals or companies need, and this has helped their growth explode over time.Right now, quantum computing is an area of such potential. Quantum computers, guided by the principles of quantum mechanics, work differently from classical computers and are complicated to build and scale -- but they hold enormous potential as they may allow us to solve problems deemed impossible today. That's why, if you're a growth investor looking for the next big boom, it's a great idea to add a few of these shares to your portfolio.Here, we'll check out two players that are well-positioned for success in the field. One makes a great investment for investors who are comfortable with a bit of risk; the other is a buy for any investor interested in betting on quantum computing. These stocks, in the context of a diversified portfolio, could become potential millionaire-makers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
