Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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05.06.2026 09:28:00
2 Software Stocks to Buy Before the Anthropic IPO
Anthropic recently filed a confidential S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) -- a major step forward on the path to going public. The developer of the Claude family of large language models is on track for what will likely become one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in history.Naturally, retail investors are buzzing about this pending opportunity to acquire portfolio exposure to this artificial intelligence (AI) superstar. Smart investors, however, understand that there's no need to wait in line for Anthropic's IPO.Two established software giants -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Zoom Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) -- already offer investors passive exposure to Anthropic through their strategic partnerships with and direct equity stakes in the company. These relationships position Salesforce and Zoom to capture upside from Anthropic's growth while also offering the stability of mature, AI-driven revenue streams.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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