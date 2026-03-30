Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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30.03.2026 16:39:15
2 Things Every Lucid (LCID) Investor Needs to Know
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), a producer of luxury electric vehicles (EVs), went public on July 26, 2021, through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Its stock opened at $25.24 per share, soared to a post-merger high of $57.75 that November, but now trades at about $9. If you're considering buying it as a turnaround play, keep these two things in mind.Image source: Lucid.Lucid's market debut attracted lots of attention because it was led by Peter Rawlinson, Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) former chief vehicle engineer. In its pre-merger presentation, it claimed it could deliver 20,000 vehicles in 2022, 49,000 in 2023, and 90,000 in 2024. Its first vehicle was the Air sedan, and it planned to launch its second vehicle, the Gravity SUV, in 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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