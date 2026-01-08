NOW Aktie
2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now
After another strong run in 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks look poised to continue their momentum in 2026. Let's look at two top AI stocks to buy right now.The king of AI infrastructure, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is well positioned to see strong growth coming from the ongoing AI data center buildout. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the main chips used to power AI workloads, and with large language makers (LLMs), cloud computing companies, and even governments spending aggressively on AI infrastructure, Nvidia is set to once again reap the rewards in 2026.Nvidia has garnered an approximate 90% market share in the GPU space, largely due to its CUDA software platform, which is where most AI code is written and optimized for its chips. Meanwhile, its recent acquisition of SchedMD, the maker of open-source AI orchestration software Slurm, should only widen its software moat. Nvidia will keep Slurm open source, making it usable for any chips, but by owning the developer of the platform, it will be able to optimize it for its GPUs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
