Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
08.11.2025 16:15:00
2 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Watch in November
Quantum computing is a subset of computer science that aims to revolutionize the power of computers by replacing the traditional bit (which can be only in one of two states) with the qubit, which can be in multiple states simultaneously. The science is tricky. But if it works, it could transform the economy by allowing companies to quickly solve problems that would take millions of years for today's machines. Alphabet's Google optimistically believes that commercially viable quantum computing applications could be available within five years. And it could take decades longer for the technology to break into the mainstream. Yet, that isn't stopping early movers like Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) from jumping headfirst into the opportunity. Let's explore some reasons why these stocks belong on your investment watchlist, even if you decide it's too early to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
