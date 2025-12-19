NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.12.2025 14:31:00
2 Top Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
We're coming to the close of 2025, and it has been an excellent year for stocks. The S&P 500 is up by a healthy 14%, while the tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite has jumped 18%, propelled by the growth of new industries like generative AI. Looking ahead to 2026, investors will want to have exposure to continuing AI momentum as well as diversification into other aspects of the economy. In my view, for those looking to add new stocks to their portfolios now, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) could make great options for a $500 investment. The generative AI boom is beginning to mature, and it might be time for investors to pivot away from pure-play hardware stocks like Nvidia and start choosing companies that can benefit from the technology, but that don't have all their eggs in one basket. Amazon is unusual because it has significant exposure to the lucrative AI infrastructure market while also having the ability to incorporate the technology into its daily operations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,40
|-4,20%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX beendet Handel auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legte kräftig zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.